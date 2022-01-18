Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck and Bus Radial Tyres in global, including the following market information:
- Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Truck and Bus Radial Tyres companies in 2021 (%)
The global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Replacement Tyre Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Truck and Bus Radial Tyres include Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, ZC Rubber, Sumitomo Rubber, Xingyuan group, Linglong Tire and Hankook, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Truck and Bus Radial Tyres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Replacement Tyre
- OEM Tyre
Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Truck
- Bus
Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Truck and Bus Radial Tyres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Truck and Bus Radial Tyres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Truck and Bus Radial Tyres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Truck and Bus Radial Tyres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bridgestone
- Michelin
- Goodyear
- Continental
- ZC Rubber
- Sumitomo Rubber
- Xingyuan group
- Linglong Tire
- Hankook
- Double Coin
- Prometeon Tyre Group
- Aeolus Tyre
- Giti Tire
- Cheng Shin Rubber
- Yokohama
- Triangle Tire Group
- Sailun Group
- KUMHO TIRE
- Toyo Tires
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Truck and Bus Radial Tyres Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck and
