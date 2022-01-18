Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Prestressed Concrete Steel market was valued at 3205.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc.At present, the manufactures of prestressed concrete steel strand are concentrated in China, Europe, US. The global leading players in this market are Insteel, Tata Iron and Steel, Tycsa PSC, Kiswire, Xinhua Metal, Tianjin Metallurgical, Hengli, Hengxing, Fasten and Huaxin. In China the market leaders are Xinhua Metal, Tianjin Metallurgical, Hengli, Hengxing, Fasten and Huaxin.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

By Applications:

Transport

Building

Energy

Water Conservancy

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology. Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Prestressed Concrete Steel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bare PC Strand

1.4.3 Grease Filled PC Strand

1.4.4 Wax Filled PC Strand

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Transport

1.5.3 Building

1.5.4 Energy

1.5.5 Water Conservancy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market

1.8.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Prestressed Concrete Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

