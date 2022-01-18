Veterinary Orthopedics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Veterinary Orthopedics Market
Veterinary Orthopaedics was established to meet the demand within the veterinary market for high-quality instruments and implants.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Orthopedics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Orthopedics market was valued at 368.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 504.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Instrument Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Orthopedics include B.Braun Vet care GmbH, Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, KYON pharma Inc., GerMed USA, EVEROST, INC., Integra LifeSciences, Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., BioMedtrix, LLC and Surgical Holdings. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veterinary Orthopedics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Instrument
- Implants
- Screws
- Others
Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Total Knee Replacement
- Total Hip Replacement
- Total Elbow Replacement
- Trauma Fixation
- Others
Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Veterinary Orthopedics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Veterinary Orthopedics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- B.Braun Vet care GmbH
- Veterinary Orthopedic Implants
- KYON pharma Inc.
- GerMed USA
- EVEROST, INC.
- Integra LifeSciences
- Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.
- BioMedtrix, LLC
- Surgical Holdings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Orthopedics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Orthopedics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Orthopedics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Orthopedics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Orthopedics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Orthopedics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Veterinary Orthopedics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Orthopedics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Orthopedics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Orthopedics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
