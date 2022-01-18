Nutritional Supplements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nutritional supplements are any dietary supplement that is intended to provide nutrients that may otherwise not be consumed in sufficient quantities; for example, vitamins, minerals, proteins, amino acids or other nutritional substances. Products are usually ingested in capsule, tablet or liquid form.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nutritional Supplements in global, including the following market information:

Global Nutritional Supplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nutritional Supplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nutritional Supplements companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nutritional Supplements market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vegan Sport Nutrition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nutritional Supplements include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), American Health, Inc., Amway Corporation, Arkopharma, Ayanda, DuPont, DSM and The Nature’s Bounty Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nutritional Supplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nutritional Supplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nutritional Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vegan Sport Nutrition

Meal Replacement Shakes

Food Supplements

Others

Global Nutritional Supplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nutritional Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

Global Nutritional Supplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nutritional Supplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nutritional Supplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nutritional Supplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nutritional Supplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nutritional Supplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

American Health, Inc.

Amway Corporation

Arkopharma

Ayanda

DuPont

DSM

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife International of America, Inc

Stepan Company

Pfizer Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Nature’s Sunshine

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer

Glanbia

Carlyle Group

Nu Skin Enterprises

Bionova Lifesciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nutritional Supplements Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nutritional Supplements Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nutritional Supplements Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nutritional Supplements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nutritional Supplements Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nutritional Supplements Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nutritional Supplements Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nutritional Supplements Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nutritional Supplements Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nutritional Supplements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nutritional Supplements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nutritional Supplements Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutritional Supplements Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nutritional Supplements Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutritional Supplements Companies

