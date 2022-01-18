Pet Obesity Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Management of Pet Obesity provides veterinary nurses with essential information on obesity-related topics for small animals, exotic animals and pet birds

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Obesity Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Obesity Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Obesity Management market was valued at 570.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 737.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Obesity Management include Royal Canin, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc, Pedigree Petfoods, Zoetis Inc (Pfizer), Novo Nordisk A/S, Vivaldis and Auxthera LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pet Obesity Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Obesity Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Obesity Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drugs

Food Supplements

Global Pet Obesity Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Obesity Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pet Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

Global Pet Obesity Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pet Obesity Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pet Obesity Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pet Obesity Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Canin

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc

Pedigree Petfoods

Zoetis Inc (Pfizer)

Novo Nordisk A/S

Vivaldis

Auxthera LLC

