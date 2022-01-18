Pet Obesity Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pet Obesity Management Market
The Management of Pet Obesity provides veterinary nurses with essential information on obesity-related topics for small animals, exotic animals and pet birds
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Obesity Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Obesity Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Obesity Management market was valued at 570.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 737.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Obesity Management include Royal Canin, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc, Pedigree Petfoods, Zoetis Inc (Pfizer), Novo Nordisk A/S, Vivaldis and Auxthera LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet Obesity Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Obesity Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pet Obesity Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Drugs
- Food Supplements
Global Pet Obesity Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pet Obesity Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pet Specialty Stores
- E-commerce
- Others
Global Pet Obesity Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pet Obesity Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pet Obesity Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pet Obesity Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Royal Canin
- Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc
- Pedigree Petfoods
- Zoetis Inc (Pfizer)
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Vivaldis
- Auxthera LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Obesity Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Obesity Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Obesity Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Obesity Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Obesity Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Obesity Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Obesity Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Obesity Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Obesity Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pet Obesity Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Obesity Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Obesity Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Obesity Management Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
