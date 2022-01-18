Safety Eyewear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Goggles, or safety glasses, are forms of protective eyewear that usually enclose or protect the area surrounding the eye in order to prevent particulates, water or chemicals from striking the eyes. They are used in chemistry laboratories and in woodworking. They are often used in snow sports as well, and in swimming.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Eyewear in global, including the following market information:

Global Safety Eyewear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Safety Eyewear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Safety Eyewear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Safety Eyewear market was valued at 2029.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2379.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polycarbonate Lenses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Safety Eyewear include Pyramex Safety, 3M Company, Bolle Safety, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, MCR Safety, Uvex, Medop and Radians and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Safety Eyewear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Safety Eyewear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Safety Eyewear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polycarbonate Lenses

Trivex Lenses

Others

Global Safety Eyewear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Safety Eyewear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Daily Using

Industrial

Medical

Construction

Military

Other

Global Safety Eyewear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Safety Eyewear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Safety Eyewear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Safety Eyewear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Safety Eyewear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Safety Eyewear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pyramex Safety

3M Company

Bolle Safety

Honeywell

Kimberly-Clark

MCR Safety

Uvex

Medop

Radians

Gateway Safety Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Safety Eyewear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Safety Eyewear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Safety Eyewear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Safety Eyewear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Safety Eyewear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Safety Eyewear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Safety Eyewear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Safety Eyewear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Safety Eyewear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Safety Eyewear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Safety Eyewear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Safety Eyewear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Safety Eyewear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Eyewear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Safety Eyewear Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Eyewear Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Safety Eyewear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

