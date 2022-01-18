Safety Eyewear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Safety Eyewear Market
Goggles, or safety glasses, are forms of protective eyewear that usually enclose or protect the area surrounding the eye in order to prevent particulates, water or chemicals from striking the eyes. They are used in chemistry laboratories and in woodworking. They are often used in snow sports as well, and in swimming.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Eyewear in global, including the following market information:
Global Safety Eyewear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Safety Eyewear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Safety Eyewear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Safety Eyewear market was valued at 2029.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2379.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polycarbonate Lenses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Safety Eyewear include Pyramex Safety, 3M Company, Bolle Safety, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, MCR Safety, Uvex, Medop and Radians and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Safety Eyewear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Safety Eyewear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Eyewear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polycarbonate Lenses
- Trivex Lenses
- Others
Global Safety Eyewear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Eyewear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Daily Using
- Industrial
- Medical
- Construction
- Military
- Other
Global Safety Eyewear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Eyewear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Safety Eyewear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Safety Eyewear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Safety Eyewear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Safety Eyewear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pyramex Safety
- 3M Company
- Bolle Safety
- Honeywell
- Kimberly-Clark
- MCR Safety
- Uvex
- Medop
- Radians
- Gateway Safety Inc.
