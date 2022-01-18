Automatic Case Erector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automatic Case Erector Market
A case erector opens a flat blank and then closes the opened blank at one end with glue or tape.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Case Erector in global, including the following market information:
Global Automatic Case Erector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automatic Case Erector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Automatic Case Erector companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Case Erector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Uniform Case Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic Case Erector include Lantech, 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, BestPack, OPITZ Packaging Systems, SOCO SYSTEM, Combi Packaging Systems, Eastey and EndFlex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automatic Case Erector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Case Erector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automatic Case Erector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Uniform Case
- Random Case
Global Automatic Case Erector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automatic Case Erector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverage
- General Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Automatic Case Erector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automatic Case Erector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automatic Case Erector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automatic Case Erector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automatic Case Erector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Automatic Case Erector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lantech
- 3M
- Intertape Polymer Group
- BestPack
- OPITZ Packaging Systems
- SOCO SYSTEM
- Combi Packaging Systems
- Eastey
- EndFlex
- Loveshaw
- Siat
- PACKWAY
- Waxxar Bel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automatic Case Erector Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automatic Case Erector Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automatic Case Erector Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automatic Case Erector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automatic Case Erector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automatic Case Erector Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automatic Case Erector Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automatic Case Erector Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automatic Case Erector Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automatic Case Erector Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automatic Case Erector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Case Erector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Case Erector Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Case Erector Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic Case Erector Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Case Erector Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Automatic Case Erector Sales Market Report 2021
Global Automatic Case Erector Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Automatic Case Erector Market Research Report 2021
Covid-19 Impact on Global Automatic Case Erector Market Insights, Forecast to 2026