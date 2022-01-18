Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fully Automatic Case Sealers is the full automatc device used for closing or sealing boxes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fully Automatic Case Sealers in global, including the following market information:
Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Fully Automatic Case Sealers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fully Automatic Case Sealers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Uniform Case Sealer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fully Automatic Case Sealers include Lantech, 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, BestPack, OPITZ Packaging Systems, SOCO SYSTEM, Combi Packaging Systems, Eastey and EndFlex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fully Automatic Case Sealers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Uniform Case Sealer
- Random Case Sealer
Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverage
- General Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fully Automatic Case Sealers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fully Automatic Case Sealers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fully Automatic Case Sealers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Fully Automatic Case Sealers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lantech
- 3M
- Intertape Polymer Group
- BestPack
- OPITZ Packaging Systems
- SOCO SYSTEM
- Combi Packaging Systems
- Eastey
- EndFlex
- Loveshaw
- Siat
- PACKWAY
- Waxxar Bel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fully Automatic Case Sealers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fully Automatic Case Sealers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fully Automatic Case Sealers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fully Automatic Case Sealers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fully Automatic Case Sealers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fully Automatic Case Sealers Companies
