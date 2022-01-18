Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market
Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines is the device used for closing or sealing uniform boxes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Automatic Carton Sealers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines include Lantech, 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, BestPack, OPITZ Packaging Systems, SOCO SYSTEM, Combi Packaging Systems, Eastey and EndFlex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fully Automatic Carton Sealers
- Semi-Automatic Carton Sealers
Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverage
- General Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lantech
- 3M
- Intertape Polymer Group
- BestPack
- OPITZ Packaging Systems
- SOCO SYSTEM
- Combi Packaging Systems
- Eastey
- EndFlex
- Loveshaw
- Siat
- PACKWAY
- Waxxar Bel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Uniform Cartons Sealing Machines Players in Global Market
