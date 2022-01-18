Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) market was valued at 17.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electrical steels are distinguished by their excellent electro-magnetic properties. There are two major types of fully processed electrical steels: grain-oriented (GO) and non-oriented (NO). Non-oriented electrical steel features homogeneous magnetic properties in all directions.

They are widely used as iron core materials in rotating machines ranging from large power generators to tiny precision electric motors. They are also used in the iron core of small power transformers.The classification of non-grain oriented electrical steel includes semi-processed, fully processed, and the proportion of semi-processed, in 2017 is about 79%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018. Non-grain oriented electrical steel is widely used in power generation, ac motor, household appliances and other field. The most proportion of non-grain oriented electrical steel is Power Generation, and the proportion in 2017 is about 32%. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.4%.

By Market Verdors:

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

TISCO

JFE Steel

Shougang Group

NSSMC

NLMK

Ansteel

AK Steel

Thyssen Krupp

Voestalpine

Masteel

Posco

TATA Steel

BX Steel

Nucor

CSC

By Types:

Fully Processed

Semi-processed

By Applications:

Power Generation

AC Motor

Household Appliances

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fully Processed

1.4.3 Semi-processed

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 AC Motor

1.5.4 Household Appliances

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market

1.8.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel (Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

