Europe Catering Software Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Leading Players- Aptus Systems Ltd., Flex Catering, FooStorm Catering Software

The catering software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 39.18 million in 2020 to US$ 124.93 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Increment Integration of Payment Gateway. The payment gateways are broadly used in cashless transactions, and they allow online retail platforms to collect cash via consumer’s bank, without compromising sensitive data. The gateways are becoming increasingly popular with the flexibility to buy products and ability to facilitate smooth delivery at consumer’s place. Growing use of smartphone devices in the market is one of the key factors boosting the adoption of payment gateways systems. Online payment system providers are collaborating with several catering software companies to provide secure and reliable services. Online payments are relatively popular as most consumers use mobiles to pay for goods. Several popular e-payment options are used for mobile digital purchases.

Some of the companies competing in the “Europe Catering Software Market are:

Aptus Systems Ltd.

Flex Catering

FooStorm Catering Software (Caterxpress)

Profit Systems Inc.

Pxier

