Global Sound Absorbing Material Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sound Absorbing Material market was valued at 533.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sound absorbing materials are used in almost areas of noise control engineering to reduce sound pressure levels.

To use them effectively, it is necessary to:

• Identify the important physical attributes and parameters that cause a material to absorb sound.

• Provide a description of the acoustical performance of sound absorbers used to perform specific noise control functions

• Develop experimental techniques to measure the acoustical parameters necessary to measure the acoustical parameters of sound absorbing materials and the acoustical performance of sound absorbers.

• Introduction of sound absorbing materials in noise control enclosures, covers and wrappings to reduce reverberant build up and hence increase insertion loss

• Introduction of sound absorbing materials onto surfaces of rooms to control reflected sound.

Global sound absorbing material consumption area is mainly concentrate in China, North America and Europe. In 2017, China consumed about 31.06% of global total sound absorbing material. It is a major export country. North America consumed about 1207.1 kilo ton sound absorbing material. Europe consumed 1432.7 kilo ton sound absorbing material, with a consumption share of 27.96%.

By Market Verdors:

Saint-Gobain

ROCKWOOL

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Minwool Rock Fibres

Ravaber

NGP Industries

Dow Automotive Systems

BASF

Petralana

Pyrotek

Beiyang

Paulstra

Guozhihuifu Polymer Material

By Types:

Acoustic Plastic Foam

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

