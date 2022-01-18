Global Masonry White Cement Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Masonry White Cement market was valued at 64.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Masonry white cements are white Portland cement-based products that designed for making white or colored mortars as designated by ASTM specification C270 “Mortars for Unit Masonry.”

Manufactured to meet ASTM C91, these products blend white Portland cement with finely ground white limestone, combined with process additions that enhance water retention, workability, boardlife, and durability.Currently, Masonry White Cement market has a certain potential in USA, Europe, Mid-east and Asia Market. These areas demand are relatively stable, with slightly growth. During these years, Europe and Middle East`s masonry white cement industry maintains a rapid growth.

Middle East dominated the global masonry white cement production market in terms of volume, accounting for 28.10% of the overall market in 2016. Egypt, Iran, Turkey and Kuwait, the key regional markets in Middle East are expected to witness a surge in masonry white cement demand owing to a favorable regulatory scenario and high consumer awareness. Big News in White cement industry are: Lafarge merged with Holcim in 2014, and Boral (Australia),CBR Heidelberg Cement(Belgium) turned permanent closure of their plants in the year. In the next few years, the USA region`s demand for masonry white cement will continue to expand, while Mid-east has become a major exporter, and this state will be maintained in the next period of time.

By Market Verdors:

Cementir Holding

LafargeHolcim

Federal White Cement

Royal White Cement

Sesco Cement Corp.

Titan America

By Types:

Type N

Type S

By Applications:

Residential Buildings

Non-residential Buildings

