Global Polybutadiene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polybutadiene market was valued at 8855.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber. Polybutadiene rubber is a polymer formed from the polymerization of the monomer 1,3-butadiene.

Polybutadiene has a high resistance to wear and is used especially in the manufacture of tires, which consumes about 70% of the production. Another 25% is used as an additive to improve the toughness (impact resistance) of plastics such as polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the polybutadiene market, owing to the rising demand for polybutadiene driven by its increased use in end-use industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer of polybutadiene, globally. The market in this region is mainly driven by the growth in the automotive industry.

By Market Verdors:

JSR

Kumho

Lanxess

SIBUR

Versalis

LG Chem

Kuraray

Goodyear

Evonik

Taiwan Synthetic Rubber

Shazand Petrochemical

By Types:

Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

By Applications:

Tire

Polymer Modification

Chemical

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polybutadiene Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

1.4.3 Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Tire

1.5.3 Polymer Modification

1.5.4 Chemical

1.5.5 Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polybutadiene Market

1.8.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polybutadiene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polybutadiene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polybutadiene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polybutadiene Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polybutadiene Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Polybutadiene Sales Volume

