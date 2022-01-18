Global Sputter Coater Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sputter Coater market was valued at 55.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sputter deposition is a physical vapor deposition (PVD) method of thin film deposition by sputtering.

This involves ejecting material from a “target” that is a source onto a “substrate” such as a silicon wafer. Resputtering is re-emission of the deposited material during the deposition process by ion or atom bombardment. Sputtered atoms ejected from the target have a wide energy distribution, typically up to tens of eV (100,000 K). The sputtered ions (typically only a small fraction of the ejected particles are ionized — on the order of 1 percent) can ballistically fly from the target in straight lines and impact energetically on the substrates or vacuum chamber (causing resputtering). Alternatively, at higher gas pressures, the ions collide with the gas atoms that act as a moderator and move diffusively, reaching the substrates or vacuum chamber wall and condensing after undergoing a random walk.

The entire range from high-energy ballistic impact to low-energy thermalized motion is accessible by changing the background gas pressure. The sputtering gas is often an inert gas such as argon. For efficient momentum transfer, the atomic weight of the sputtering gas should be close to the atomic weight of the target, so for sputtering light elements neon is preferable, while for heavy elements krypton or xenon are used. Reactive gases can also be used to sputter compounds. The compound can be formed on the target surface, in-flight or on the substrate depending on the process parameters. The availability of many parameters that control sputter deposition make it a complex process, but also allow experts a large degree of control over the growth and microstructure of the film.

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sputter Coater Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sputter Coater Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Metal

1.4.3 Glass

1.4.4 Semiconductor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sputter Coater Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

1.5.4 Institutes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sputter Coater Market

1.8.1 Global Sputter Coater Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sputter Coater Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sputter Coater Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sputter Coater Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sputter Coater Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sputter Coater Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sputter Coater Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sputter Coater Sales Volume

