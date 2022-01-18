Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSM) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSM) market was valued at 132.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSM) is a kind of white or light color elastomer which is charactered by its own unique properties as well as the same characteristics as the raw rubber. In aromatic and chlorine hydrocarbons, it can be soluble, but in ketones and ether, it can be only swelling, not soluble.

The chemical structure bond of CSM is completely saturated, so the vulcanizate has excellent properties, such as ozone resistance, weather and aging resistance, chemiacal resistance, ionizing radiation resistance, colorability, good physical and mechanical properties, thermal aging resistance, heat and low temperature resistance, flame retardancy, abrasion resistanceand wonderful electric insulation, etc. At present, the Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry market concentration is high, there are only five producers distributed in Japan and China, four in China and one in Japan. Tosoh is the largest producer and dominates over the world. After DuPont shut down its production facilities in 2010, the market gap was very big and Tosoh expanded its production capacity, and there three Chinese newcomers entered this industry, to fill the market vacancy.

So the production capacity increased rapidly in the past five years and it will keep this growth trend in the few future years. The high-low products are almost produced by Tosoh, and the low-end products are from Chinese producers. Chinese producers can`t produce the pollution-free products due to the backward production technology. Tosoh exports approximately 80% CSM products to the world.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Non-industrial Grade

By Applications:

Construction sector

Automotive sector

Industrial products sector

Wire and cable sector

