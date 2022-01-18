Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market was valued at 11.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anti-stripping agents are often overlooked when boosting the performance of asphalt. It is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesionThe technical barriers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The key companies in Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market include. ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill. In 2017, the demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2017, Hot Mix Asphalt consumption occupy more than 82.54% of total amount. In recent years, North America has become the largest world market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, surpassing Europe and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents industry will usher in a stable growth space.

By Market Verdors:

ArrMaz

Ingevity

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Cargill

DuPont

Arkema

Akzo Nobel

Pre Tech

Macismo

LT Special Road

By Types:

Amine Anti-Stripping Agent

Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent

By Applications:

Warm Mix Asphalt

Hot Mix Asphalt

Cold Mix Asphalt

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

