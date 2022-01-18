NewsTechnology

Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents

The global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market was valued at 11.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Anti-stripping agents are often overlooked when boosting the performance of asphalt. It is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesionThe technical barriers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The key companies in Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market include. ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill. In 2017, the demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2017, Hot Mix Asphalt consumption occupy more than 82.54% of total amount. In recent years, North America has become the largest world market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, surpassing Europe and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents industry will usher in a stable growth space.

By Market Verdors:

  • ArrMaz
  • Ingevity
  • Dow Chemical
  • Evonik
  • Cargill
  • DuPont
  • Arkema
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Pre Tech
  • Macismo
  • LT Special Road

By Types:

  • Amine Anti-Stripping Agent
  • Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent

By Applications:

  • Warm Mix Asphalt
  • Hot Mix Asphalt
  • Cold Mix Asphalt

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Amine Anti-Stripping Agent

1.4.3 Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Warm Mix Asphalt

1.5.3 Hot Mix Asphalt

1.5.4 Cold Mix Asphalt

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market

1.8.1 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

