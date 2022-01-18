Global Bioplastics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bioplastics market was valued at 300.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.Currently, Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are major manufacturers of this industry.

Braskem is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Braskem was 172.2 K MT, and the company holds a share of 14.76%. In Europe and the United States, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are the market leader. PSM, Kingfa, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials and Mitsubishiare leaders in the Asia Pacific market. Bioplastics is mainly used for packing industry and bottles manufacturing. Packing industry are the most important application. In 2017, packing application holds 65.96% of the consumption market share. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

By Market Verdors:

Braskem

NatureWorks

Novamont

BASF

Corbion

PSM

DuPont

Arkema

Kingfa

FKuR

Biomer

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

PolyOne

Grabio

Danimer Scientific

Myriant

Mitsubishi

Biome Bioplastics

By Types:

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

PHA

By Applications:

Packing Industry

Automotive Industry

Bottles Manufacturing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bioplastics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bioplastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bio-PET

1.4.3 Bio-PE

1.4.4 Starch Blends

1.4.5 PLA

1.4.6 PHA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bioplastics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packing Industry

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Bottles Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bioplastics Market

1.8.1 Global Bioplastics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bioplastics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bioplastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bioplastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bioplastics Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bioplastics Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Bioplastics Sales Volume

