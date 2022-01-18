Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market was valued at 1740.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyurethane dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. Its manufacture involves the synthesis of polyurethanes having carboxylic acid functionality or nonionic hydrophiles like PEG incorporated into, or pendant from, the polymer backbone.Major manufacturers in the market are BASF, Bayer, Chemtura, Lubrizol, DSM, Stahl, Alberdingk Boley, Wanhua Chemical, Dow Chemical, UBE, Mitsui Chemicals, SiwoChem, DIC, Chase, etc. In 2019, top 10 players occupied over 65% market share, in term of value.

By Market Verdors:

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui Chemicals

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes

By Types:

One-Component Polyurethane

Two-Component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified

By Applications:

Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Leather Finishing

Paper & Textile

Fiber Glass Sizing

3 Sales by Region

