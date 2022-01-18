Clothing Fastener Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Clothing Fastener are used to fasten clothing, such as hook and loop, snaps,buttons, Zippers etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clothing Fastener in Global, including the following market information:

Global Clothing Fastener Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Clothing Fastener market was valued at 15920 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21530 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hook and Loop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Clothing Fastener include Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi and Binder. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Clothing Fastener companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Clothing Fastener Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Clothing Fastener Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hook and Loop

Snaps

Buttons

Others

Global Clothing Fastener Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Clothing Fastener Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Jackets and Coats

Trousers

Others

Global Clothing Fastener Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Clothing Fastener Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Clothing Fastener revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Clothing Fastener revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Clothing Fastener Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Clothing Fastener Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Clothing Fastener Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Clothing Fastener Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Clothing Fastener Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Clothing Fastener Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Clothing Fastener Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Clothing Fastener Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Clothing Fastener Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Clothing Fastener Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clothing Fastener Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clothing Fastener Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clothing Fastener Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

