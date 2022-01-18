Global Explosive Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Explosive market was valued at 159.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial explosives are high hazard blasting explosives primarily used in the mining and construction industry. Among them, mining explosive occupies the largest market share, and it can be widely used in coal mining, quarrying mining, nonmetal mining and metal mining. Coal mining is the most important application area of mining explosive.In terms of region, the largest segment of Explosive Market would be Asia Pacific, with a market share of over 52% in 2019. The follower is North America accounted for nearly 14% of global market. For applications of Explosive Market, metal mining is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 46% in 2019. Coal mining accounted for about 30% of global market.

By Market Verdors:

Orica

Dyno Nobel

MAXAM

ENAEX

AEL

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

Gezhouba Explosive

AUSTIN

NOF Corporation

Sverdlov

BME Mining

EPC Groupe

Sasol

Anhui Jiangnan

Solar Explosives

Nanling Civil Explosive

Famesa

Sichuan Yahua

IDEAL

By Types:

Ammoniun Nitrate Explosive

Anfo Explosive

Bulk Emulsions Explosive

Packaged Emulsions Explosive

Initiation Accesories

By Applications:

Coal Mine

Metal Mine

Quarrying

Non-metallic Mine

Construction

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Explosive Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Explosive Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ammoniun Nitrate Explosive

1.4.3 Anfo Explosive

1.4.4 Bulk Emulsions Explosive

1.4.5 Packaged Emulsions Explosive

1.4.6 Initiation Accesories

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Explosive Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coal Mine

1.5.3 Metal Mine

1.5.4 Quarrying

1.5.5 Non-metallic Mine

1.5.6 Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Explosive Market

1.8.1 Global Explosive Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Explosive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Explosive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Explosive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Explosive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Explosive Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Explosive Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

