Global Allulose (CAS 551-68-8) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Allulose (CAS 551-68-8) market was valued at 51.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Allulose (Psicose) is a low calorie sugar, which offers the taste and texture of sugar but with 90 percent fewer calories than full caloric sugar. Allulose is a C-3 epimer of fructose, and has the same molecular formula as fructose and glucose.

As a substance that exists in nature, allulose is found in small quantities injackfruit, figs, raisins and wheat and is naturally present in small quantities in foods including caramel sauce, maple syrup and brown sugar. Allulose has similar physical characteristics as a typical monosaccharide.Since demand scale of the Allulose is not large at the moment compared to other sweetener, allulose manufacturers mainly sell their products to the local market. According to news revealing, CJ CheilJedang had entered into the North America market for the first time in the second half year of 2015. Besides, some countries, like China, have no Allulose sales for the being. And Europe has not approved the product officially.

By Market Verdors:

Matsutani Chemical

Tate&Lyle

CJ CheilJedang

By Types:

Liquid

Powder

By Applications:

Beverages

Confectionery

Dairy

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

