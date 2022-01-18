Global Headless CMS Software Market Growth Analysis by 2021-2028: Agility Inc.,Contentful,ButterCMS,Contentstack LLC,DOTCMS INC.,GraphCMS GmbH,Kentico Software s.r.o.

The Headless CMS Software Market was valued at US$ 328.5 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 1,628.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Customers are willing to communicate with the brands through various digital channels such as chatbots, mobile apps, augmented and virtual reality, and digital assistants. Several companies seek headless CMS software only from a technical outlook and miss the business opportunity to future-proof their content and provide a smooth experience across channels. The adoption of headless CMS is propelled by technical people who want to use modern front-end frameworks and microservices architecture, and avoid the limitations of traditional CMSs. Regardless of the current preference of the self-hosted open-source model, it is expected that the growth of the SaaS CMS model will continue as companies will seek to increase their agility and eliminate costs of CMS maintenance. Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for CMS solutions across the region. CMS solutions enable an organization to deploy personalized content across the world to increase an organization’s overall revenue. China has emerged as the undisputed leader in the headless CMS software market. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to hold the largest headless CMS software market size during 2020–2027.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Headless CMS Software Market

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, several business organizations have been pushed to reduce their operations owing to lockdowns announced by governments across the world. It is adversely affecting businesses that depend on physical interaction to generate revenues. Thus, several companies are now using digital channels to make conversions, interactions, and revenue generation. Therefore, the platform that handles online experiences, such as headless CMS, are becoming mission-critical applications for many companies. In addition, companies investing in headless CMS are reevaluating their platform requirements and ensuring that CMS must support through extended work-from-home (WFH) periods, shifting marketing strategies, and surging online traffic. Companies are accelerating their digital transformation strategies that are dedicated to engage customers and conduct businesses online. They are also shifting their CMS requirements to support self-service for customers, employees, and partners to address the rapidly changing business environment. Moreover, they are focusing on customer engagement in an economical and personalized manner via the channel of their choice, and automating and streamlining processes to reduce cost and meet the continuously rising customer demands instantly. Therefore, the headless CMS software market is growing in the pandemic

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015372/

Company Profiles

Agility Inc.

Contentful

ButterCMS

Contentstack LLC

DOTCMS INC.

GraphCMS GmbH

Kentico Software s.r.o.

Mura Software

Quintype Technologies Pvt Ltd

Zesty.io Platform, Inc.

The players operating in the headless CMS software market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2020, Agility Inc. introduced new pricing plans for its solution. Under the new pricing plans the company introduced standard, pro, and enterprise plans for US$ 47 per month, US$ 579 per month, and US$ 2,500 per month, respectively.

In 2020, ButterCMS deployed a new update for its headless CMS. Under this update, the content modelling feature has been enhanced to improve user experience.

Global Headless CMS Software Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Headless CMS Software Market – By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

Buy a report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015372/

About us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact us:

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : [email protected]