Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market in-Depth Analysis by Vendors: AT&T Inc.,BICS SA/NA,BT Group,DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG,IDT Corporation,Tata Communication

The wholesale voice carrier market is expected to grow from US$ 23,139.03 million in 2021 to US$ 31,754.36 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021–2028.

Telecommunication networks are getting evolved at rapid rate as businesses are transforming toward globalization. International business calling services are witnessing pick as communicating with other country clients, investors, and distributors has become simpler and faster. Supporting infrastructure development of communication and logistic network are boosting the voice carrier services adoption ratio. The use of the smartphones, laptops, and cloud platforms with supporting infrastructural growth inexorably transformed the telecommunication industry. Advent 5G, fiber optic, and other connectivity services enhanced the growth of internet services in developed and developing nations. Rising development in internet-based voice calling services such as VoIP accelerating the market growth. Growing competition in voice carrying businesses increase pressure on market players. Prices of voice related services are falling, which gives increasing power for buyers and declines the growth of the traditional voice carrying business solutions. The wholesale voice services are gaining adoption from North America, Europe, and Asia, whereas the Middle East and Africa would become a potential market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

AT&T Inc.

BICS SA/NA

BT Group

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

IDT Corporation

Tata Communication

TELEFÓNICA S.A.

Lumen Technologies

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

ORANGE S.A.

Technology-Based Market Insights

Based on technology, the wholesale voice carrier market is bifurcated into VoIP and traditional switching. In 2020, the VoIP segment accounted for a larger share in the market.

The players operating in the wholesale voice carrier market adopt strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In July 2020, Tata communication received Type B telecom license in Saudi Arabia, which enables the company to provide Internet Service Provider (ISP) and other related telecom services to enterprises.

In June 2020, Deutsche Telekom AG collaborated with Orange International Carriers on POC (proofs of concept) to enhance IPX services.

In February 2020, BICS SA/NA joined the SMART Africa Alliance to support the alliance’s One Africa Network project. The One Africa Network project aims to reduce roaming charges in member states.

The global wholesale voice carrier market has been segmented as mentioned below:

By Services

Voice Termination

Interconnect Billing

Fraud Management

By Transmission Network

Owned Network

Leased Network

By Technology

VoIP

Traditional Switching

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

