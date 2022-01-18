Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis by Vendors: Ratdar,Anticimex,Bell Laboratories, Inc.,Bayer AG,Corteva,EFOS d.o.o.,SnapTrap B.V.

The smart pest monitoring management system market is expected to grow from US$ 767.09 million in 2021 to US$ 1,219.35 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021–2028.

The mounting adoption of advanced technology to ease the overall processes performed in the agriculture sector, which includes adopting the automated pest monitoring system by the farmers, decreases the manual intervention in fields. The manual pest controlling process in farming is time-consuming, it involves more labor at an additional cost for farmers, and it raises safety issues for workers. The adoption of smart pest monitoring management systems reduces crop damage by pests and decreases the farmer’s field visits for pest monitoring from time to time. The application of smart pest monitoring management systems boosts the accuracy of pest monitoring at a lower cost. Additionally, the adoption of smart pest monitoring management systems in farm fields reduces the application of chemical pesticides. The smart pest monitoring management systems ease the risks by giving prior intimation to the farmers/end users with the help of accurate data about the influence of pests on the yields. Consequently, the early control of pests helps in resolving issues before the crop sustains severe damage.

The adoption of IoT-enabled solutions is one of the most significant factors for adopting smart agriculture systems, which includes a smart pest monitoring management system. The smart pest monitoring system helps farmers embrace modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and analytics to enhance crop management and insect monitoring. Thus, the mounting adoption of advanced technologies in the agriculture sector is driving the adoption of smart pest monitoring management systems across the globe.

The players operating in the smart pest monitoring management system market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In March 2021, Bayer AG started preparations to kick off the sale of pest control unit Bayer Environmental Science with a price tag potentially topping $ 2.4 billion.

In June 2021, Pest-Stop, a Pelsis Group brand, announced the launch of the new and improved Solar Powered Mole Repeller. The product features a high quality solar powered rechargeable lithium battery of 2,200mAh.

