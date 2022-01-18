Global Diphenol Category Products Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dihydroxybenzenes, also known as Benzenediols, are organic chemical compounds in which two hydroxyl groups are substituted onto a benzene ring. There are three isomers, including Catechol (1, 2-benzenediol), Resorcinol (1, 3-benzenediol), Hydroquinone (1, 4-benzenediol). Diphenols and their derivatives are used as polymerisation inhibitors, anti-oxidants, biocides, intermediates for pigments and dyes, and in catalysis. Applications include crop protection and fragrances.The market of Diphenol Category Products is very concentrated. Of the 2017 global market, the top 11 companies, account for about 87.83% of sales. In terms of volume, the global Diphenol Category Products Production was 169612 MT in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 232272 MT in 2025. growing at a Growth Rate of 4.59% between 2017 and 2024. Antidumping issue has never quite the stage of Diphenol Category Products market. China has raised several antidumping cases for the past decade. Now follows India. As the geopolitics situation becoming growing unpredictable, the Diphenol Category Products would be a latent target for trade protectionism.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Lonsen

Camlin Fine Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanjili

Mitsui Chemicals

Hubei Xiangyun

UBE Industries

Eastman

YanCheng FengYang Chemical

Atul

By Types:

Catechol

Resorcinol

Hydroquinone

By Applications:

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Key Indicators Analysed

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Diphenol Category Products Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Catechol

1.4.3 Resorcinol

1.4.4 Hydroquinone

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Chemical Intermediates

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical

1.5.4 Agricultural

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Diphenol Category Products Market

1.8.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Diphenol Category Products Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Diphenol Category Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Diphenol Category Products Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Diphenol Category Products Sal

