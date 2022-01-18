News

Global Nylon 6 Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Nylon 6

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nylon 6, is a polymer developed by Paul Schlack at IG Farben to reproduce the properties of nylon 6.6 without violating the patent on its production. It was given the trademark Perlon® in 1952.There are many types of nylon 6 commercially available. However, GF 30% reinforced type occupied the most market share. Based on end-use industries, nylon 6 are widely used on Automotive part production, E & E industries, consumer durables?food and industry

By Market Verdors:

 

  • BASF SE
  • Honeywell
  • Royal DSM N.V
  • Lanxess
  • Clariant Corporation
  • Unitika
  • DOMO Chemicals
  • Firestone Textiles Company
  • Grupa Azoty
  • LIBOLON
  • Polymeric Resources Corporation
  • UBE
  • EMS-Grivory
  • Shakespeare

By Types:

  • Standard Nylon 6
  • Reinforced Nylon 6

By Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Electronics & Electrical
  • Packaging

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nylon 6 Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Standard Nylon 6

1.4.3 Reinforced Nylon 6

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electronics & Electrical

1.5.4 Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nylon 6 Market

1.8.1 Global Nylon 6 Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nylon 6 Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nylon 6 Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nylon 6 Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nylon 6 Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Nylon 6 Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nylon 6 Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Nylon 6 Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Nylon 6 Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Nylon 6 Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue,

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Contrast Injector Systems Market by Type (Injector Systems, Consumables, Accessories), Application (Diagnostics Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, Others), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

3 weeks ago

Sectionalizer Market Impact and Recovery Analysis| ABB, Eaton, Schneider

December 13, 2021

Automotive Door Lock Market Top Trends, Drivers, Growth Forecast and Capacity Analysis, 2021-2026| Magna International Inc., Inteva Products, LLC, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd., Kiekert AG, Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd.

2 weeks ago

Robotic Welding Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2028

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button