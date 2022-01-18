Adventure and Safari Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2022-2028

Adventure and Safari Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Adventure and Safari market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Adventure and Safari industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adventure and Safari in global, including the following market information:

The global Adventure and Safari market was valued at 1122.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1502.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Adventure and Safari manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adventure and Safari sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Cox & Kings Ltd

Scott Dunn

Backroads

Al Tayyar

Travcoa

Zicasso

Tauck

Butterfield & Robinson

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adventure and Safari Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Adventure and Safari Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Island

Landscape

Polar Region

Other

Global Adventure and Safari Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Adventure and Safari Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

Global Adventure and Safari Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Adventure and Safari Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico

Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe

Asia, China, Japan, South , Korea, Southeast Asia, India

Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

