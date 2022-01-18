Traditional Whiteboard Market 2021-2027 – by Product Type, Number of Paths, Technology Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Traditional Whiteboard Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Traditional Whiteboard market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Traditional Whiteboard industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traditional Whiteboard in global, including the following market information:

The global Traditional Whiteboard market was valued at 224.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 250.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Traditional Whiteboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Traditional Whiteboard sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metroplan

GMi Companies

Quartet

Luxor

Bi-silque

Neoplex

Umajirushi

Deli

Canadian Blackboard

Lanbeisite

XIESK

Keda

Shandong Fangyuan

Foshan Yakudo

Zhengzhou Aucs

Whitemark

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traditional Whiteboard Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Traditional Whiteboard Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Glass Whiteboard

Painted Steel Whiteboard

Melamine Whiteboard

Porcelain Steel / Porcelain Whiteboard

Other Whiteboard

Global Traditional Whiteboard Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Traditional Whiteboard Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Commercial Offices

Education (K-12 and higher education)

Healthcare

Others

Global Traditional Whiteboard Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Traditional Whiteboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico

Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe

Asia, China, Japan, South , Korea, Southeast Asia, India

Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

