Flip Flops Market SWOT Analysis 2028: By Category, Distribution Channel and Geography | The Insight Partners

Flip Flops Market Introduction:

Flip flops are light weighing casual and comfortable footwear, typically produced from rubber or plastic, usually with a thong between the big toe and the second toe. These are available in a wide variety of designs, styles, and brands. Presently, flip-flops have been considered fashionable and functional footwear. Additionally, flip flops provide comfort and application for household purposes and are used on beaches, hot weather conditions, and surfing.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Owing to the rising higher-income population, a trending tendency of the millennials to spend on utility products, and awareness of the utility of flip flops, there is a steep rise in demand for luxury footwear across the globe. Moreover, the ongoing digitalization in major countries and the consequent advancement in internet penetration have made social media websites an ideal channel for promoting and marketing trending flip-flops worldwide. Additionally, several key players are adopting lucrative marketing strategies and investing in innovations in the design and comfort of flip flops, further strengthening the market’s growth. However, since this type of footwear is generally made from PVC and EVA, they harm the environment. Therefore, several key players have started adopting innovative technology and use eco-friendly materials to sustain in the global flip-flops market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Flip Flops market globally. This report on ‘Flip Flops market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

Several manufacturers in the market are engaging in research and development to provide technologically advanced products; thus, this factor is driving the growth of the Flip Flops market. However, high maintenance charges may restrain the growth of the Flip Flops market.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Flip Flops Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retail, specialty store and others.

MARKET PLAYERS:

Skechers USA, Inc. Crocs, Inc. Deckers Brands Adidas AG Kappa Nike, Inc. Tory Burch LLC Havaianas Under Armour Inc. Birkenstock Orthopädie GmbH and Co. KG

