Electric Shavers Market SWOT Analysis 2028: By Product, End-User, Distribution Channel and Geography | The Insight Partners

Electric Shavers Market Introduction:

An electric shaver is a razor with a rotating or oscillating blade. The electric shaver usually does not require the use of shaving cream, soap, or water. The razor may be powered by a small DC motor, which is either powered by batteries or mains electricity. Many modern ones are powered using rechargeable batteries. Whereas blades scrape and damage your face, electric razors glide over skin.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Electric Shavers Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the electric shavers market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric shavers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Electric Shavers market globally. This report on ‘Electric Shavers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

Several manufacturers in the market are engaging in research and development to provide technologically advanced products; thus, this factor is driving the growth of the Electric Shavers market. However, high maintenance charges may restrain the growth of the Electric Shavers market. Furthermore, the rising trend of home brewing in various countries is the major factor anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Electric Shavers Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on product, the global electric shavers market is segmented into corded and cordless.

Based on end user, the global electric shavers market is segmented into men and women.

Based on distribution channel, the global electric shavers market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

MARKET PLAYERS:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Wahl

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Procter & Gamble.

Panasonic Corporation

Beking

Conair Corporation

VEGA

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Electric Shavers market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Electric Shavers market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Electric Shavers market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Electric Shavers Market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

