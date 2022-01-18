Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boiler Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2021 Major Players Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction and Thermax Ltd. among others

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Also, key CFB Boiler market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Harbin Electric International Company Limited, Foster Wheeler Ltd., Alstom, General Electric, Formosa Heavy Industries Corporation, Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction and Thermax Ltd. among others.

The “Global CFB Boiler Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the CFB Boiler industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global CFB Boiler market with detailed market segmentation by types, capacity, types of fuel, end-user and geography. The global CFB Boiler market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) enables boilers and power plants to achieve maximum flexibility while burning a wide range of fuels. The market for CFB boilers has seen a noteworthy growth over the past few years attributed to increased need for power. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding harmful gas emission in the atmosphere has also influenced the market growth. These boilers operates at a comparatively lower temperature in comparison to conventional boilers thus, reducing the harmful gas emission levels. Additionally, rising demand for bioenergy in mature as well as emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant opportunity to the CFB boilers market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global CFB Boiler market based on by types, capacity, types of fuel and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall CFB Boiler market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

