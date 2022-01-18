Solar Backsheet Market Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players Jolywood, KREMPEL GmbH, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Targray Technology International Inc. and Others

The report also includes the profiles of key solar backsheet companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- 3M Company, Agfa Group, COVEME s.p.a., Cybrid Technologies, Dunmore Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Jolywood, KREMPEL GmbH, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Targray Technology International Inc.

The solar backsheet market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing installations of solar PV and favorable government policies for the adoption of renewable technologies. The high cost of installation and storage may hinder the growth of the solar backsheet market during the forecast period. Advancements in technology are likely to offer significant growth opportunities to the players active in the solar backsheet market in the future.

The solar backsheet is the backside or last layer of the photovoltaic module. It is usually made of polymer or a combination of polymers. A good quality solar backsheet is essential for avoiding system degradation, replacements, and unwanted maintenance. The backsheet also provides protection against UV radiation, humidity, and other foreign factors. The increasing awareness among consumers to reduce carbon emissions and the adoption of solar panels are creating a favorable landscape for the solar backsheet market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global solar backsheet market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The solar backsheet market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

