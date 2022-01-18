Global Patient Temperature Management Market To Be Driven By Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Patient Temperature Management Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global patient temperature management market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 2.9 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.5%

The rise in surgical operations, the availability of technologically sophisticated goods, and the rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular illnesses are all driving the patient temperature management market forward internationally. Furthermore, babies in neonatal care are prone to temperature swings, therefore they are maintained in incubators to maintain their normal body temperature. Temperature monitoring devices are in high demand due to the aforementioned causes.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The goal is to keep the patient’s temperature between 36.5 and 37.5 degrees Celsius at all times. During anaesthesia, perioperative hypothermia is a frequent problem. Within the first 30 to 40 minutes after anaesthesia, a patient’s core temperature might drop to below 35 degrees Celsius which needs to be controlled and for that reason, patient temperature management is required.

The industry for patient temperature management is segmented into patient warming systems and patient cooling systems. The division based on end-use is the operating room, neonatal ICU, emergency room, ICU and others.

Market Trends

The need for patient temperature management is expected to increase as the number of surgeries increases. Open heart operations, for example, need to reduce the patient’s body heat by blood cooling, which helps to minimise the risk of post- and perioperative surgical problems. In addition, the increased frequency of cardiac arrest and other chronic cardiac illnesses has increased the number of operations performed. This increase is expected to increase the demand for patient temperature management systems in order to avoid negative effects on the brain.

Blood and fluid temperature control devices have also evolved throughout time and are used by pumping warm or cold saline in the patient’s body through a catheter. Modern temperature management is becoming more important as demand for traditional heating and cooling technologies grows. During the projected period, key businesses will likely introduce a wide range of surface warming and cooling systems, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Stryker Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Bard Medical, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC, 3M Company, Smiths Medical, Geratherm Medical Ag, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

