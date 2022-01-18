Global Micro Battery Market To Be Driven By The Rising IoT Technologies And Requirement For Compact Batteries During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Micro Battery Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global micro battery market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, rechargeability, capacity, application, components, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/micro-battery-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 37%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1191.7 Million

The micro battery industry is expanding as a result of reasons such as micro batteries’ intrinsic benefits, the increased adoption of wearable devices, the requirement for compact batteries in medical equipment, and the demand for thin and flexible batteries in IoT devices. Micro batteries have drawbacks, such as reduced resource consumption and a lack of uniformity in the industry. These batteries are small, light, and versatile. They have a diameter of 5 to 25 mm and a height of 1 to 6 mm. The expanding deployment of the Iot technology in medical devices is also a major market growth driver. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing senior population are driving the adoption of such high-tech solutions in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the growing use of cutting-edge medical equipment, such as wearable electronics, is improving patient outcomes and lowering healthcare costs. The increasing demand for small and versatile batteries in IoT systems and the rising use of wearable instrumentation, will fuel growth in this market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Micro batteries are batteries with a footprint of a few square millimetres or less. A battery is a device that converts chemical energy into electricity by employing specific chemicals in a predetermined manner. Batteries are found in a wide range of electrical devices, including flashlights, cell phones, and electric vehicles. When the anode and cathode of a battery are connected to a circuit, a chemical reaction occurs between the anode and the electrolyte. Battery technologies include lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, and other types of batteries.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/micro-battery-market

By application, the market is divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Smart Packaging

Wearable Devices

Smart Cards

Wireless Sensor Nodes

Others

By type, the market is divided into:

Thin Film Battery

Printed Battery

Solid State Chip Battery

By rechargeability, the market is divided into:

Primary Battery

Secondary Battery

By capacity, the market is divided into:

Below 10 mAh

Between 10 mAh to 100 mAh

Above 100 mAh

By components, the market is divided into:

Electrodes

Electrolytes

Substrates

Current Collectors

Others

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising integration of smart textiles with wearable devices and the emerging trend of electronics miniaturisation are some of the factors that are projected to continue bringing up significant market growth for both established companies and new entrants in the industry. Smart fabrics are quickly becoming popular in the healthcare and sports industries for detecting muscle vibrations, regulating body temperatures, and providing protection against a variety of hazards. Furthermore, improvements in the electronics sector have made it easier to integrate smart textiles with small electrical components such as micro batteries, sensors, and control consoles in wearable and electronic devices. The growing adoption of smart metres creates a huge market opportunity for micro batteries. A smart meter is an electronic gadget that keeps track of how much energy is used and sends that information to the power company for billing and monitoring. As a result of rising government investments in countries like as India, the United Kingdom, and the United States to extend the usage of smart metres, the industry is fast expanding.

North America is expected to continue to lead the global micro battery market in the next years, owing to rising government spending, and an increase in the IoT technologies. Because of the rising adoption of wearable technological gadgets and internet of things technology, Asia Pacific now dominates the micro battery market and will continue to do so over the projection period. The availability of raw materials, low production and setup costs, and a qualified workforce will all contribute to the profitable micro battery market’s expansion. The Asia Pacific region includes a diverse range of expanding economies with significant natural and human resources, with China and India likely to be major investment hotspots for battery businesses in the next years as a result of government policy support for the manufacturing industry. The fast adoption of electric vehicles and the construction of renewable energy plants in China and India is likely to fuel tremendous demand for batteries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cymbet Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Enfucell Oy, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., BrightVolt., Front Edge Technology, Inc., IMPRINT ENERGY, Ultralife Corporation, and Blue Spark Technologies. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global High-Speed Camera Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-speed-camera-market

Global 3D Printed Battery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-printed-battery-market

Global Plasma Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plasma-lighting-market

Global Point-to-Point Antenna Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/point-to-point-antenna-market

Global Epitaxial Wafer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epitaxial-wafer-market

Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/permanent-magnet-motor-market

Global Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hazardous-location-led-lighting-market

Global Ultracapacitors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ultracapacitors-market

Global DC Circuit Breaker Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dc-circuit-breaker-market

Global Loudspeaker Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/loudspeaker-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.