SATCOM Equipment Market by latest COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis to 2028 with leading players Airbus S.A.S., Ball Corporation, Cobham plc, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., L3 Harris

Increasing launch of satellites for navigation, communication, remote sensing, and similar applications is creating a demand for the SATCOM equipment. Private companies in the developed regions are investing in the launches of small satellites into low earth orbits. The current SATCOM equipment market landscape is likely to witness favorable growth on account of blooming satellite industry and growing participation by private players during the forecast period.

The SATCOM equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for Ku-band and Ka-band satellites coupled with an increasing need for satellite networks for internet access. Moreover, a growing need for earth observation and communication is further likely to augment market growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and high costs of satellite service may hamper the growth of the SATCOM equipment market in the forecast period. On the other hand, newer optical technologies for inter-satellite communication offer lucrative opportunities to key players operating in the market.

The “Global SATCOM Equipment Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of SATCOM equipment market with detailed market segmentation by component, satellite type, application, end user and geography. The global SATCOM equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SATCOM equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global SATCOM equipment market is segmented on the basis of component, satellite type, application, and end user. By component, the market is segmented as transponders, transceivers, converters, amplifiers, space antennas, and others. Based on satellite type, the market is segmented as CubeSat, small, medium, and large. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as earth observation & remote sensing, communication, navigation, scientific research & exploration, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial and military.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SATCOM equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The SATCOM equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Procurement as-a-Service Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major key players covered in this SATCOM Equipment Market report:

Airbus S.A.S.

Ball Corporation

Cobham plc

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Harris

MDA Corporation (Maxar Technologies)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Corporation

RUAG Group

SATCOM Equipment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

