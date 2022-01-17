Bike and Scooter Rental Market Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast To 2028

The “Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bike and scooter rental market with detailed market segmentation by service, propulsion, operational model, vehicle type, and geography. The global bike and scooter rental market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bike and scooter rental market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

Bird Rides, Inc.

Cityscoot

JUMP by Uber

Lime

Lyft, Inc.

Mobike

nextbike GmbH

Spin

Vancouver Bike Share Inc.

Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The bike and scooter rental market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising traffic congestion in cities and increasing demand for budget friendly as well as sustainable mode of transportation. However, lack of infrastructure to support micromobility could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. On the other hand, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and other environmental friendly modes of transportation are anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the global bike and scooter rental market in the coming years.

Impact Of Covid-19 On Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

Scope of Bike and Scooter Rental Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Bike and Scooter Rental Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bike and Scooter Rental Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Bike and Scooter Rental Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bike and scooter rental market is segmented on the basis of service, propulsion, operational model, vehicle type, and geography. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into pay-as-you-go and subscription based. By propulsion, the market is segmented into pedal, electric, and gasoline. On the basis of operational model, the market is segmented into dockless and station-based. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into bike and scooter.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bike and scooter rental market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bike and scooter rental market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Important Key questions answered in Bike and Scooter Rental market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Bike and Scooter Rental in 2028?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk, and Driving Force of Bike and Scooter Rental market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

