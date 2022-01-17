Substrate-Like PCB Worth $1,494.9 million, at 17.8% CAGR by 2028

The substrate-like PCB market is projected to reach US$ 4,718.6 million by 2028 from US$ 1,494.9 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, and wearables, is driving the global substrate-like PCB market. The rising uptake of substrate-like PCB by various smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, and investment for product development by key players are supporting the growth of this market. For instance, in 2020, Apple launched two “iPhone SE 2” models in different sizes.

Market Insights – Substrate-Like PCB Market

Growing Adoption of Substrate-like PCB in Medical and Industrial Equipment Fuels Market Growth

As technologies advance, revealing new capabilities, the healthcare sectorhas started to use more PCBs. These components play a significant role in devices used for diagnostics, monitoring, treatments, etc. Smart medical devices are expected to give healthcare professionals more real-time data on their patients than ever before and operate with greater precision with the help of more precise sensors that are connected through IoT. Substrate-like PCBs are likely to find significant applications in CT and CAT scanners in the future. Moreover, the use of robotics in the medical field in neurosurgery and bone-cutting operations is projected to create a massive opportunity for the PCB market players offering products for the healthcare sector.

Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the substrate-like PCB market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Players operating in the substrate-like PCB market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

