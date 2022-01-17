Robotic Welding Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2028

The robotic welding market was valued at US$ 4,397.73 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11,316.45 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Automation has stirred the industrial sector by drastically changing the way of production and reducing the manufacturing time and production cost, owing to which robotic welding market players are shifting toward networked and intelligent production of Industry 4.0-compatible robots.

Leading Robotic Welding Market Players:

Panasonic Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

ABB

Fanuc Corporation

IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kuka AG

NACHI FUJIKOSHI CORP

NOVARC TECHNOLOGY

OTC DAIHEN

Market Insights – Robotic Welding Market

The increasing demand for cars worldwide puts pressure on the transportation industry and automotive sector to raise production. More production will require investing in machinery, such as robotic welding arms, that increases the speed and accuracy of the vehicle-building process. Hence, the growth of automotive industry is contributed through increasing vehicle demand in emerging economies and increasing emphasis of governments to propel EV is driving the adoption of robotics welding, thereby contributing to the growth of robotic welding market size. For instance, in December 2021, the US government announced to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Type – Based Insights

Based on type, the robotic welding market share is segmented into spot welding, arc welding, and others. The spot welding segment led the robotic welding market share in 2021. Spot welding is a resistance welding process that uses a large electrical current to join two or more metal sheets in a single location. Spot welding technology has evolved through its extensive use in automobile manufacturing using articulated robots. It is among the earliest welding procedures used in several applications.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

