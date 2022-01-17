Satellite Communication Terminal Market Report Analysis by 2028

The satellite communication terminal market is expected to grow from US$ 3,877.1 million in 2021 to US$ 6,030.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021 to 2028.

The satellite communication terminal market is segmented based on classification, application, and geography. Based on application, the global satellite communication terminal market is segmented into military use and civil use. Based on classification, the market is segmented into C Band, X Band, S Band, Ku Band, and Ka Band.

Leading Satellite Communication Terminal Market Players:

Airbus

AVL Technologies

Collins Aerospace

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

NEC Corporation

ST ENGINEERING

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Insights

Growing Need for Uninterrupted Connectivity

The need for uninterrupted connectivity is growing notably across various domains globally. Satellite communication terminals are used across respective applications in various areas such as weather forecasting, media and entertainment, aviation, television, internet, space, and telecommunication. Various technological developments with respect to SATCOM terminals considerably contribute to market growth. The growing requirement for communication on-the-move solutions for platforms like military vehicles, commercial vehicles, boats, and trains is driving the demand for respective satellite communication terminals notably. The 5G telecommunication network is growing in developing countries such as India, Taiwan, and Brazil. To stay aware of cyclones, tsunamis, and tornados, the need for accurate weather forecasting is increasing worldwide. With the launch of new airlines and a rise in investment in the aviation sector, the need for enhanced operational efficiencies and air traffic control is expected to grow significantly in the near future. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that the count of air passengers is anticipated to reach 7.2 billion by 2035, which nearly doubles the count of 3.8 billion air passengers in 2016.

Application-Based Market Insights

Based on application, the satellite communication terminal market is segmented into military use and civil use. In 2020, the military use segment accounted for a larger market share.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Satellite Communication Terminal Market

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Overview

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Competition

Satellite Communication Terminal Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Satellite Communication Terminal Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

