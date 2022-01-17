Europe EV Powertrain Market 2021: Predictable to Demand Drivers and Growth Stimulators Expected to Growth During the Forecast Period 2028 | Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Dana Limited, Magna International, Mahle GmbH

The EV powertrain market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 5.27 Bn in 2018 to US$ 13.37 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The automotive industry is expanding at a rapid rate over the years across the globe. Over the past years, cars have witnessed significant technological advancements, especially in the development of alternative technologies. The technologies, such as electric drive systems, are likely to hold a major share in the automotive sector. The engines are undergoing evolution, with new fuel economy and emission standards. Furthermore, the electrification of vehicles has been considered an advancement of automotive technology.

Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00009246

Europe EV Powertrain Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Dana Limited, Magna International, Mahle GmbH, Maxim Integrated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tata Elxsi, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Europe EV Powertrain Market – By Product Type

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain

Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Europe EV Powertrain Market – By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Go For Exciting Discount Here: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/discount/TIPRE00009246

In terms of raw material, the alkyd segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe EV Powertrain market in 2020. In term of technology, solvent-borne held a larger market share of the EV Powertrain market in 2020. Further, in term of application, the construction Industry held a larger market share of the EV Powertrain market in 2020.

Reasons to buy report

To understand the Europe EV Powertrain market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe EV Powertrain market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe EV Powertrain market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe EV Powertrain market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in Europe region.

Purchase Report at: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00009246

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/