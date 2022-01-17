Fuel Card Market 2021 Astonishing Growth in Mexico With Prominent Key Players BP PLC, Edenred SA, Exxon Mobil, FleetCor Technologies Inc., LeasePlan Corporation

The report on “Mexico Fuel Card Market” defines a insightful study of the market characteristics such as the product definition, progress rate and existing size of the industry. A wide-ranging analysis of the customer demands, high-tech growth opportunities, and predominant trends are also enrolled in the report.

Fuel card market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in Mexico fuel card market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Mexico fuel card market is fragmented at higher level with major eight to ten players comprising 30% of the Mexico fuel card market share, whereas at the regional level it is highly fragmented with several local players. Rise in fleet sizes around the world is pushing the market for fuel card as it helps a fleet owner to streamline the process of tracking driver behavior and fuel consumption per vehicle.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

BP PLC, Edenred SA, Exxon Mobil, FleetCor Technologies Inc., LeasePlan Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, US bank, Wex Inc., World Fuel Corporation

The Fuel Card market in Mexico is expected to grow from US$ 1,840.77 million in 2021 to US$ 2,529.97 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Fuel Card Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Fuel Card Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Fuel Card Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fuel Card market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Mexico Fuel Market – By Type

Branded Fuel Cards

Merchant Branded Fuel Cards

Universal Fuel Cards

Mexico Fuel Market- By Application

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Reasons to buy report

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Mexico Fuel Card market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels driving the Mexico Fuel Card market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Mexico Fuel Card market.

