Distributed Control Systems Market to hit US$ 23,108.60 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Distributed Control Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Components and Industry,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 15,982.29 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23,108.60 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Get Sample Report of Distributed Control Systems Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006986/

The manufacturing sector in North America has witnessed rapid growth in recent times due to huge investments gathered from the governments of the US, Canada, and Mexico. The purchasing managers index (PMI) of the North American manufacturing reached 62.1 in June 2021. The robust PMI in the region indicates strong rebound in the manufacturing sector, significant progress in the emerging industrial sector in Mexico, and rising prices of commodities in different countries. The manufacturing industries are projected to adopt advanced technology to continue with their streak of expansion and productivity improvement. Moreover, on the basis of cost, quality, service, and time-to-market, various product manufacturers are facing severe rivalry from their competitors.

They are also facing significant hurdles in maintaining a perfect balance between product demand and supply. As a result, they tend to focus on their core capabilities. As the functionality of equipment such as industrial robots increases, non-automotive industries are projected to accelerate their usage of industrial automation. These figures are encouraging for manufacturers since they show that there is still a lot of room for adoption to grow. Low penetration is projected to accelerate significant growth during the forecast period, as long as the government provides significant support to the manufacturers. Distributed control systems enable remote monitoring of activities and ensure enhanced efficiencies with scaled up productivity in manufacturing plants. The increasing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector is propelling the demand for integration of DCS, further driving the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Distributed Control Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries across the world. The lockdown hindered the operations of various industries, including manufacturing and IT. However, essential industries such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceutical had to continue their operations. Various big construction projects, including airport modification and expansion, were also halted due to the pandemic, specifically in countries such as the US and Canada. North America is known for the highest rate of adoption of advanced technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen infrastructure capabilities. As a result, any factor affecting performance of industries in the region hinders its economic growth.

Distributed Control Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – Latest COVID-19 Analysis at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00006986/

Rapid Industrialization and Enhanced Focus on Industrial Automation Fuels the Growth of Distributed Control Systems Market

The manufacturing sector in North America has witnessed rapid growth in recent times due to huge investments gathered from the governments of the US, Canada, and Mexico. The purchasing managers index (PMI) of the North American manufacturing reached 62.1 in June 2021. The robust PMI in the region indicates strong rebound in the manufacturing sector, significant progress in the emerging industrial sector in Mexico, and rising prices of commodities in different countries. The manufacturing industries are projected to adopt advanced technology to continue with their streak of expansion and productivity improvement. Moreover, based on cost, quality, service, and time-to-market, various product manufacturers are facing severe rivalry from their competitors. They are also facing significant hurdles in maintaining a perfect balance between product demand and supply. As a result, they tend to focus on their core capabilities.

As the functionality of equipment such as industrial robots increases, non-automotive industries are projected to accelerate their usage of industrial automation. These figures are encouraging for manufacturers since they show that there is still a lot of room for adoption to grow. Low penetration is projected to accelerate significant growth during the forecast period, as long as the government provides significant support to the manufacturers. Distributed control systems enable remote monitoring of activities and ensure enhanced efficiencies with scaled up productivity in manufacturing plants. The increasing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector is propelling the demand for integration of DCS, further driving the market growth.

The List of Companies – Distributed Control Systems Market

ABB Ltd.; Emerson Electric Co.; General Electric Company; Honeywell International Inc.; NovaTech, LLC; Rockwell Automation; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Toshiba Corporation and Yokogawa Electric Corporation are among the major companies operating in the distributed control systems market.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006986/

The players operating in the distributed control systems market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In May 2021, GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation have signed a strategic partnership agreement to localize critical phases of GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbine manufacturing process and support its commercialization in the country.

In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corporation completed the acquisition of all shares of Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc. With Fluid Imaging Technologies as a member of the Yokogawa Group, Yokogawa will be able to expand the portfolio of cell observation solutions offered by its life innovation business.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]