Automotive Logistics Market 2021 Size by Global Key Player, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Forecast till 2028

The automotive logistics market was valued at US$ 180,723.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 302,822.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The automotive industry uses logistics services for the complete management of resource procurement, storage, and movement to other locations. The automotive vendors’ are partnering with different logistics providers to attain cost-effective logistics approach. The increasing production for vehicles across the world propels the demand for automotive logistics services for the shipping of automotive components, spare parts, as well as finished vehicles, which drives the growth of the automotive logistics market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc

The global Automotive Logistics market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Automotive Logistics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automotive Logistics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive Logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

· Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

· Key factors driving the Automotive Logistics Market.

· Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Logistics Market.

· Challenges to market growth.

· Key vendors of Automotive Logistics Market.

· Detailed SWOT analysis.

· Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Logistics Market.

· Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

· Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

· PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

