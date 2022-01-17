Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market expected to get Huge Growth in Forecast Year 2020-2027| Alaris Holdings Limited, Cobham Limited, PPM Systems, TE Connectivity, Trimble

The Europe defense drone antenna market is expected to grow from US$ 125.99 million in 2019 to US$ 223.33 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 % from 2020 to 2027.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have been designed and developed for military and civilian applications. The UAV manufacturing sector in Europe is in the growth phase of its life cycle. These vehicles are widely used for fighter combat, surveillance, aircraft carrier operations, stealth missions, and military communications applications. The production of UAVs requires a substantial number of electronic components for the data recording and transmission applications, and also for avionic functions.

Some of the companies competing in the European Defense Drone Antenna Market are

Alaris Holdings Limited Antenna Research Associates, Inc. Cobham Limited PPM Systems TE Connectivity Trimble Inc.

Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market Segmentation

Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market Segmentation- By Technology

Linear Polarized Directional Antenna

Linear Polarized Omni Directional Antenna

Circular Polarized Directional Antenna

Circular Polarized Omni Directional Antenna

Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market Segmentation- By Type

Lightweight Antenna

FPV Antenna

Telemetry Antenna

NLOS Antenna

Others

Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market Segmentation- By Frequency

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra – High Frequency

