Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 35,700.1 million By 2027 With A CAGR Of 13.1% | Business Market Insights

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 35,700.1 million By 2027 With A CAGR Of 13.1%

The direct carrier billing market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 13,504.4 million in 2019 to US$ 35,700.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia appears to be an encouraging landscape for the direct carrier billing companies. Mobile phonesare becoming a key device for enjoying content and acceptability to use alternative payment platform direct carrier billing is impacting the growth of market in Asia. South Korea and Japan are prominent countries for direct carrier billing in Asia-Pacific. The billing method has become mainstream and is heavily adopted in these countries.

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market – Companies Mentioned

  • Bango PLC
  • Boku Inc.
  • Centili
  • Comviva Technologies Limited
  • Fortumo
  • TELECOMING S.A.
  • txtNation Limited

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market, by Type

  • Limited DCB
  • Pure DCB
  • MSISDN Forwarding
  • PIN or MO Base Window

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market, by Platform

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Others

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market, by End User

  • Apps and Games
  • Online Media
  • Others

The research on the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market.

