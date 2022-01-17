North America Barcode Software Market to Hit US$ 270.37 million by 2027 to Grow Steady at 6.9% CAGR | Covers Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The barcode software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 159.37 million in 2019 to US$ 270.37 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are among the major North American economies. Technological advancements trigger intense competition among various businesses due to the high spending power of populations, which enables them to spend on expensive, high-tech products. The region has well-developed retail and manufacturing sectors, along with a relatively high density of retailers, which is expected to contribute to the North American barcode software market growth.

Major key players covered in this report:

Bluebird Inc.

CVISION Technologies

Datalogic S.P.A.

DENSO ADC

Dynamic Systems Inc.

General Data Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

North America Barcode Software Market Segmentation

North America Barcode Software Market – By Application

Package Tracking

Employee Attendance and Time Tracking

Asset Management

Others

North America Barcode Software Market – By End-User

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

The research on the North America Barcode Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Barcode Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Barcode Software market.

