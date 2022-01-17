US Data Center Colocation Market is Gaining Momentum during the Forecast period 2019-2027 with Top Companies Like Equinix Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

US data center colocation market was valued at US$ 13.18 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 35.10 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Large carrier-neutral American data centers characterize rich ecosystem and advanced equipment that facilitates maximum uptime and connectivity to numerous service providers. Further, energy is a key concern for the data centers and the country has better coverage of the energy sector. The US is energized by 21% green or renewable sources, with the remaining provided by nuclear or fossil fuels. This offers colocation facilities ample opportunities to get benefits of green energy. Thus, all the above-mentioned facts are contributing to the increasing number of data centers colocations across the country.

Some of the key players operating in the US data center colocation market include Equinix Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust LP, CoreSite Realty Corporation, CyrusOne, Inc., QTS Realty Trust, Inc., 365 Data Centers, and UnitedLayer.

US DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

US Data Center Colocation Market – By Type

Retail

Wholesale

US Data Center Colocation Market – By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

US Data Center Colocation Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Retail

Others

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Data Center Colocation Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional US Data Center Colocation Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the regional Data Center Colocation Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Reasons for buying this Report

• Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the US Data Center Colocation Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest to components, type, and end-users.

