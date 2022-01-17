Air Transport Used Serviceable Market Should Reflect A Holistic Expansion In The Coming Year: A J Walter Aviation Limited, AAR Corp, AFI KLM & E&M, Delta Material Services

The Air Transport Used Serviceable Market size (volume and value) and industry chain structure published by The Insight Partners through its high quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the industry. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America).

Global air transport used serviceable material market is expected to grow from US$ 4,980.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 8,307.9 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to lose its supremacy to the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The global market for air transport USM has been segmented into five major regions — North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, North America led the global air transport USM market with more than 30% share, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The presence of well-developed countries such as the US and Canada and high focus on the aerospace sector are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of air transport USM market in North America.

Leading Air Transport Used Serviceable market Players:

A J Walter Aviation Limited, AAR Corp, AFI KLM & E&M, Delta Material Services, GA Telesis, LLC, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Liebherr Group, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney

Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – Market Segmentation

Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – By Product Type

Engines

Airframe

Component

Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – By Aircraft Type

Narrowbody Aircraft

Widebody Aircraft

Business Jets

Regional Jets

Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – By Provider

OEMs

Non-OEMs

The global airspace is experiencing a huge demand for air travel in terms of commercial aircraft. This is leading the airlines and defense forces to keep their fleets ready with the latest technology and ensure robust components integrated. Refurbishment of existing commercial aircraft is a major trend prevailing in the aviation industry at present. The trend is expected to surge over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the aircraft component suppliers and the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) companies. The refurbishment of aircraft includes engine, landing gears, radars and antennas among others. The USM suppliers ensure the availability of some of the major aircraft components at lesser costs and higher reliability, which is increasing the interest among the aircraft manufacturers. Thus, such programs drive the demands for air transport to use the serviceable material market as these are low-cost alternatives to OEM parts. Further, different stakeholders in the aviation industry have ventured into the air transport USM space. The aircraft OEMs, component suppliers, MROs have all tapped into the air transport used serviceable market driving its growth.

Based on product type, the engine segment dominated the global air transport used serviceable material market in 2018. Engine OEMs such as General Electric and Pratt and Whitney occupy a considerable share in the engine based USM market. These companies source parts and then integrate them into the customer engine through their own expertise and thereby ensure keeping the costs of engine lower as compared to the newer ones.

Based on aircraft type, the narrowbody aircraft segment dominated the global air transport used serviceable material market in 2018. Based on various economic growth factors, evolving business models, and varying dynamics in the global marketplace, a large number of narrowbody aircrafts are being put into operations. The rapid increase in air passengers across the globe, travelling to short and medium haul routes, is generating substantial demand for narrowbody aircrafts. The retirement share of narrowbody aircrafts being the highest, the demand for USM for this segment is also expected to remain the highest during the forecast period.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

