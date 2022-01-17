Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 |Esri, HYPACK / Xylem Inc., IIC Technologies, OceanWise Limited , Quality Positioning Services B.V. (QPS)

The APAC hydrographic survey market is expected to grow from US$ 14.97 million in 2019 to US$ 25.13 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

APAC Hydrographic Survey Market – Company Profiles

Esri HYPACK / Xylem Inc. IIC Technologies OceanWise Limited Quality Positioning Services B.V. (QPS) Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

Burgeoning number of offshore oil & gas projects is expected to escalate the APAC hydrographic survey market. Offshore projects play an important role in oil & gas production. They also contribute significantly to upsurge the economic activity and employment. The operations of offshore projects are complex, and contractors, engineers, equipment suppliers, and software and service providers play important role in their establishment and project commencement. The growth of the oil & gas industry drives the adoption of the hydrographic surveys to its peak.

To attain the high levels of offshore oil and gas activities, various potential countries are heavily investing in this sector. As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the oil & gas industry in India is expected to witness an investment of US$ 206 billion in the coming years. Several major oil & gas firms across APAC region are highly adopting hydrographic survey tools to conduct various surveys.

APAC Hydrographic Survey Market – By Component

Software

Services

APAC Hydrographic Survey Market – By End User

Marine

Oil & Gas

APAC Hydrographic Survey Market – By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey market.

